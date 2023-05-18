You can now use a digital ID to get through TSA at Atlanta’s airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Getting through the TSA check point at the world’s busiest airport may have just become a little easier.

On Thursday, TSA announced that Georgia residents can now add their driver’s license to their Apple Wallet for airport verification. The peach state joins Maryland, Arizona and Colorado to bring this option to travelers.

Georgia residents who are enrolled in TSA PreCheck will be able to use their digital license as verification, which they say provides a quick, safe and efficient process.

“This new rollout allows passengers to safely and securely enter the security checkpoint area and offers a convenient travel experience for passengers--especially as their iPhones and Apple Watches can now act as both their IDs and boarding pass,” Robert Spinden, TSA Federal Security Director for the State of Georgia said in a press release.

In a new, separate digital verification line at the airport, they said that passengers will hold up their Apple device in front of the reader at the podium.

They went on to explain that after authorizing the documentation with Touch or Face ID, the identification will be presented to the TSA officer, and the passenger will be able to proceed through the line.

They did say that passengers are still encouraged to have their physical ID, just in case. They also said that only TSA PreCheck customers are able to use their digital IDs at this time.

