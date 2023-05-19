Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

1 person shot at apartments in southeast Atlanta, police say

East Ridge Apartment's shooting
East Ridge Apartment's shooting(Atlanta News First)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot Thursday morning while standing on his balcony in southeast Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, they responded to a person shot call at the East Ridge apartments on Mount Zion Road SE.

When they arrived the victim told police he was approached by two men while he was standing on his balcony and one of the men shot the man in his left thigh.

The victim is stated to be in his mid 30′s, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

There was no description of the suspects and the Atlanta police are still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mableton becomes Georgia’s newest city
Lawsuit seeks to dissolve Georgia’s newest city
Cass High ESL teacher Dr. Felicia Guffey with former student Asael Martinez.
Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation
On Wednesday, Atlanta News First was able to reach Tyler Schindley’s ex-wife, Melissa Waynette,...
Ex-wife of Griffin man sheds light on child abuse allegations
DeKalb County police investigation.
Police investigation underway in DeKalb County
The scene of a shooting in West Midtown
Suspect in custody after shooting near popular West Midtown restaurants

Latest News

APD Chief Darin Schierbaum gives budget presentation at Atlanta City Council
Atlanta Police asks Council for $11.7 million increase to next budget
Atlanta police and firefighters are using the Historic Oakland Cemetery for active shooter...
Atlanta law enforcement holds active shooter training in Oakland Cemetery
This is 2019 bodycam video when officers located the baby wrapped in a plastic bag in Forsyth...
Arrest made in 2019 case of ‘Baby India,’ newborn found in plastic bag
Atlanta law enforcement holds active shooter training in Oakland Cemetery