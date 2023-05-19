1 person shot at apartments in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot Thursday morning while standing on his balcony in southeast Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, they responded to a person shot call at the East Ridge apartments on Mount Zion Road SE.

When they arrived the victim told police he was approached by two men while he was standing on his balcony and one of the men shot the man in his left thigh.

The victim is stated to be in his mid 30′s, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

There was no description of the suspects and the Atlanta police are still investigating this incident.

