Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade brings exciting new attractions

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of handmade lanterns will be on display this weekend for the 2023 Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade.

The event, which started a decade ago on the east side of the Beltline, is now being held on the less traveled west end of the 22-mile loop that circles the city.

“The east side trail is lit,” said Chantelle Rytter, Lantern Parade creator. “Another part of the city needed the love of the lantern parade. So, it’s lovely over here. There’s much more room.”

This will mark the second year the parade is happening on the west end. Chantelle Rytter says she started the parade because she wanted to create community through art. She modeled the event after Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans.

“I hope people see that their creative play is a gift to their city. We have a common calling to delight one another. And when we answer that call, it makes for a much nicer place to live.”

The parade takes place on Saturday night, but organizers are planning dozens of family friendly activities throughout the day. The parade will begin at Adair Park, then travel one mile down the Beltline to the Lee + White complex where several breweries and other businesses will serve entertainment – including live music.

Part of the festivities will include a new addition to Lee + White’s shipping container portfolio. The brewery Monday Night Garage, which has been a staple at Lee + White for about five years, teamed up with ASW Distillery to create a pop-up Solar Bar. They’ll be serving ice cold beverages completely off the grid, powered by the sun.

“A lot of times when we think about our spaces and we think about what we’re building, it’s about great beer, but also ways to start conversation and also be like welcoming to everybody,” said Joel Iverson, Monday Night Brewing.

The pop-up Solar Bar is an extension of Monday Night Garage’s main location at Lee + White, which has been off the grid for about four years now. They partnered with Atlanta-based solar company, Velo Solar.

“We like solar, it works for us, have you thought about it? Maybe we get some of those questions going and get people to look at it more,” said Thatcher Young, Velo Solar.

The Solar Bar can also charge your phone in a locked box while you walk the Beltline. The shipping container pop-up will open for the first time on Saturday during the Lantern Parade.

You can learn more about the Atlanta Beltline Lantern Parade by visiting their website here.

