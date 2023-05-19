Positively Georgia
Atlanta border authorities seize nearly 200 pounds of ketamine

Officers seize nearly 200 pounds of Ketamine found in international shipments(Atlanta U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Customs and Border Protection officers tasked with inspecting international cargo uncovered nearly 200 pounds of ketamine on Tuesday, the agency confirmed.

Ketamine Hydrochloride, also known as “Special K,” is a Schedule III non-narcotic compound commonly used as a social drug and in medicine as a dissociative anesthetic.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers intercepted 197 pounds of ketamine in two shipments arriving from Sweden. Several bricks of the white powdered substance were found in a trash compactor headed for Colorado. Through the use of an X-ray device, CBP managed to find more Ketamine in a second shipment which contained metal drink cups with false bottoms where the drugs were stored.

Both substances field tested positive for Ketamine. In total, the estimated street value was reported to be $985,000.

“CBP encounters narcotics and other contraband concealed in an ever-changing variety of items,” said Clay Thomas, Atlanta Area Port Director. “Our officers remain vigilant with the use of specialized equipment and their experience to discover these concealment methods to keep dangerous drugs out of our communities.”

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

