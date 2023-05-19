Atlanta Police asks Council for $11.7 million increase to next budget

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department proposed a budget of about $247 million for the upcoming fiscal year before City Council Thursday.

That is an increase of $11.7 million from last year, or 4.66%.

RELATED: Atlanta law enforcement holds active shooter training in Oakland Cemetery

Chief Darin Schierbaum said recruitment and retention of officers were key factors the budget.

“Since we are the largest law-enforcement agency in the state, we should be competitive in every area that we can,” he told councilmembers.

Currently, the Atlanta Police Department has 1,601 sworn officers, and still have 445 vacancies.

“Last year we hired 225 officers,” Chief Schierbaum said. “Our goal was 250, and we are going to try to get 250 this year.”

Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet brought up another main part the proposed budget: technology.

“I am hoping this particular budget will allow for more cameras,” she said. “I definitely see the advantage.”

The proposed budget includes the costs of installing new cameras and maintaining the current 31,000 registered with Connect Atlanta.

Other examples of new technology are an e-citation system, which the Chief says will roll out within the next 9 months.

“It will make us move into a more paperless position,” he said. “It will be more fair to the citizens that may want to contest a citation. It will be much more easy for officers to return to duty.”

Other takeaways in the budget include more training opportunities, which may require instructors or technology; the expansion of their crime lab, which involves hiring more personnel for drug and ballistics tests; and launching a co-responder program, which dispatches behavioral health officials along with officers on certain crisis calls.

The budget has not been finalized. It will be voted on at later meeting.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.