Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery

Persons of interest in a robbery
Persons of interest in a robbery(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a robbery May 13.

Two men allegedly entered a clothing store at 3050 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW, pulled out guns and demanded money. One of the men retrieved money and merchandise before attempting to leave. One of the store’s employees tried to stop him, but the pair forced all employees to the back of the store at gunpoint before leaving.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

