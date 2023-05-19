Atlanta police looking for person of interest in fraud case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a fraud case.

A woman reportedly entered Truist Bank locations impersonating a client in April. She was able to withdraw money without the real person’s “knowledge or consent.” The woman appears to be older, white and possibly wore a wig during the transactions.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.