Atlanta rapper, actor Ludacris receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta rapper, actor, producer, and philanthropist Ludacris just received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, he announced on his Instagram page.

Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges, was selected as a recipient of the illustrious honor in 2022.

His acting career began when he made a cameo in the 2001 film titled, “The Wash.” His impressive acting career really took off when he played a larger role in the 2003 film, 2 Fast, Furious, alongside singer Tyrese and the late actor Paul Walker. His co-star Walker was also selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame posthumously. Walker died in 2013 after he was in a car crash.

Ludacris has also acted in a dozen other films, including eight of the Fast franchises. Ludacris is reprising his role as Tej Parker in Fast X which is set to release in theaters on Friday.

Ludacris first rose to prominence as a radio DJ, formerly known as Chris “Luva Luva” at Hot 97.5 in Atlanta in the late 1990s. He signed with Def Jam Records in 1999 to pursue his rap career, making the hard decision to drop out of Georgia State University where he studied Music Management.

The Champagne, Illinois native has won multiple awards including four Grammys. He was also recognized by the Screen Actors Guild for his roles in the 2004 film “Crash” and the 2005 film “Hustle and Flow” alongside Terrence Howard.

In October 2000, he released his debut album, “Back For the First Time,” which went on to go triple-platinum. He has released eight albums and has sold more than 20 million records in the United States. He is widely regarded as one of the best rappers of all time and one of, if not the most prominent rapper in Atlanta of the last 23 years.

The fierce MC showed the world that Southern Hospitality was more than just the smash single off of his debut hit album, “Back For The First Time.” It is a way of life for many Hip-Hop artists in the south.

Rico Wade, one-half of the Atlanta-based super producer group Organized Noize, previously spoke to Atlanta News First about Ludacris and his rise from a hungry and underrated young MC, to one of the best, most influential, and most powerful musicians and innovators of all time.

“I got a chance to work with Ludacris early on. He was a radio personality at [Hot 97.5] in Atlanta]. His album was independent at first. Before it got picked up at Def Jam,” Wade previously told Atlanta News First. “We [Organized Noize] produced the song “Game Got Switched” and it was an incredible album. Then we did “Saturday Ooh Ooh” off of his hit sophomore album, “Word of Mouf” and then “Blueberry Yum Yum” off of his fourth multi-platinum album “Red Light District. That became an anthem. You can go online and watch him perform that song overseas so, I’m more and more impressed with him by the day.”

The doors that he’s opened are endless, National Radio Personality Incognito told Atlanta News First in Sept. 2022. “To watch him take it from a radio personality to being a movie star is a really big deal. At the time when the South had something to say, he really flew the flag for us at that time. He welcomed the world to the lyricism and creativity of the South,” Incognito said.

“When it comes to Ludacris, lyrically, he’s in a category of his own. He was one of the first ones out of the gate after the So-So Def, Dungeon Family, Arista time, to have success and really put Atlanta on his back,” said frequent collaborator and Atlanta producer, DJ, and music executive DJ Drama. “He’s another artist who stepped out into other arenas with acting, with restaurants, and so many things as a hustler and entrepreneur that he wanted to get his hands involved in.”He’s a part of one of the biggest movie franchises in history and also still has records that are played to this day that are classics and can’t be touched or duplicated.”

In April, Ludacris joined Janet Jackson for the Together Again tour at State Farm Arena.

