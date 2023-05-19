Douglas County man convicted of terroristic threats, aggravated stalking

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglas County man has been convicted of threatening a woman who had a temporary restraining order against him.

A woman called the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 21, 2021, saying that Devario Cooper had called her daughter saying he would damage their vehicles and “he did not care if the police showed up.”

Law enforcement responded to the home when Cooper called the woman’s daughter again. An officer spoke with Cooper, who advised them that he was coming to the house.

Cooper drove to the house, jumping the curb and nearly hitting officers before crashing into a neighbor’s fence. He then got out of the car with a large knife. Cooper refused to drop the knife and was tased twice by officers. It was only then that he dropped the knife and was arrested, although a press release stated Cooper gave “much resistance” to his capture.

Cooper was convicted of aggravated stalking, terroristic threats, criminal damage and obstruction of an officer.

Sentencing is set for May 30.

Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said, “I commend the great work and courage of law enforcement that arrived on-scene to protect this family and others from the dangerous behaviors of this defendant. We appreciate the jurors’ swift verdict ensuring that the defendant is held accountable for these actions and keeping our County safe,” in a press release.”

Aggravated stalking carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

