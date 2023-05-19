First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and comfortable today, storms return Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Friday, everyone! You might want to grab a jacket as it’s a cool, misty, and breezy start to the day.

The afternoon will be cloudy, with maybe a few peaks of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow, a cold front will move through the area bringing a chance for scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and early evening. An isolated storm could be strong to severe with gusty wind, heavy rain, and lightning being the threats.

Sunday will improve slightly, with just a small chance for showers. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Next week looks tricky. We will be watching an upper level low that is supposed to form along our cold front that moves in over the weekend. Where this sets up will determine how rainy, or dry the forecast will be next week.

For now, we will keep a chance for scattered showers Monday and Tuesday, with a warmer and drier forecast by the middle and end of next week.

