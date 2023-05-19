Positively Georgia
First Alert Forecast | Mainly dry Friday; Scattered storms Saturday

First Alert Forecast: Scattered t-storms Saturday PM
By Fred Campagna
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clouds will be stubborn Friday morning with temperatures in the 60s. The sky may brighten in the afternoon as it reaches the low to mid 70s. There is no rain in the forecast Friday night into Saturday morning, but we have a First Alert for scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon/evening. It will be warmer on Saturday with highs near 80 before any storms threaten. There is a low risk of strong/severe storms as the front passes in the late-afternoon or evening.

Sunday looks dry and partly to mostly cloudy with highs again near 80. We’re watching for a disturbance to develop near Florida late in the weekend, and it could play a role in our weather early next week. There is a low chance that rain gets far enough north to impact part of our area on Monday. Keep an eye on the forecast over the weekend.

The rest of next week looks dry with seasonably cool temps.

ANF+ Weather Where You Are: Your Braves game forecast

Weather Where You Are: Your Braves forecast

