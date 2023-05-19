Positively Georgia
FIRST ALERT | Showers, storms return Saturday!

First Alert: Scattered storms on Saturday - mainly afternoon/evening
By Fred Campagna
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The weekend will likely begin with dry skies Saturday morning. The low temperature will be near 60, and it will warm to the low 70s by noon. The risk of showers/storms increases Saturday afternoon into the evening. It’s not a total washout, but there will likely be at least one shower/storm for most in north Georgia. The high temperature will be near 80 Saturday afternoon.

There is a low risk that storms will become strong/severe. The biggest threats are straight line damaging winds, large hail and a lot of lightning. The risk of showers/storms continues through the evening.

A lingering shower cannot be ruled out on Sunday, but there’s a better chance that it will be mainly dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s to near 80 depending on how much sun can break through the clouds.

A storm system to our south needs to be watched early next week. Right now, it looks like it will stay far enough away to spare us rain, but if it drifts just a bit farther north, we’ll get some showers Monday and/or Tuesday. The temperature will be below normal through the middle of next week.

