Foster parents needed for kittens up for adoption

By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s kitten season and Best Friends Atlanta brought in two kittens that are up for adoption.

They brought Mango who is 2 years old and Tiger who is 3-years-old into the studio who are looking for foster parents.

It’s currently Kitten season and there is an adoption event Friday and Saturday.

They are looking for people to either adopt or foster a kitten who is looking for a loving home.

