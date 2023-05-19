Positively Georgia
Georgia mothers pushing to ban pit maneuvers

A pit maneuver, also known as a precision immobilization technique, can be effective but deadly. There is now a new push to end this tactic.
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A group of Georgia mothers is coming together Friday morning at the State Capitol to call for a ban on a controversial move that is used during police chases.

This move is called the PIT maneuver, it stands for precision immobilization technique, it makes a vehicle turn sideways abruptly during a police chase causing the driver to lose control and stop.

Just last week a Forsyth County Sheriff used it during a chase with two 19-year-olds in the car and reached speeds of 140 miles per hour.

The two are now facing a long list of charges but not all PIT maneuver attempts are successful. That’s why the mothers of children who were killed because of this move are going to the Capitol calling for it to be banished.

One of the mother’s sons was 12-year-old Leden Boykins, who was killed in 2021 when he was a passenger of Charlie Wilson, a neighbor, who fled a traffic stop. The officers used the move which caused the vehicle to flip killing young Leden.

Law enforcement defends the tactic citing that it is beneficial when drivers are a risk to others on the road.

