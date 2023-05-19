Gov. Kemp fills vacancies on Douglas County Board of Commissioners

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp signed multiple executive orders filling vacancies on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

Gov. Kemp appointed Phil D. Miller to replace Dr. Romona Jackson Jones as Chairperson of the Board and Clarence Ricky Dobbs Jr. to replace Henry Mitchell as District 1 Commissioner.

Dobbs is a former Naval officer and played quarterback for the school between 2007 and 2010. He was the MVP on Navy’s 2009 Texas Bowl win and set a record for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season with 27. That record has since been surpassed by one of his successors, Keenan Reynolds. He later served aboard the USS Oscar Austin, the USS Sirocco and as a recruiting officer at the Naval Academy.

Mitchell and Jones were suspended in April after being charged with conspiracy. The pair, along with Tax Commissioner Greg Baker and former Purchasing Director Bill Peacock, are accused of rigging a bidding process for a janitorial contract. The owner of the company that won the contract has also been indicted.

Gov. Kemp can fill the spots because there is “no general or local law, ordinance or resolution governing the appointment of a replacement officer” in Douglas County.

The appointments will last until either Jones and Mitchell are reinstated or a special election can be held to replace them.

