Gwinnett fire crews battling large house fire in Lawrenceville

Fire in Gwinnett County
Fire in Gwinnett County(Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are battling a large house fire Friday morning in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett fire is currently on the scene at Lebanon Road NW and more information will be provided as it comes in.

It’s currently unknown what started the fire or if there are any injuries.

