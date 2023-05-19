Man arrested in Clayton County with more than $65K in stolen checks

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested in Clayton County after police found more than $65,000 in stolen checks during a traffic stop.

Police stopped Williams Marquavius Shanard when they saw him driving while on the phone and smoking a marijuana cigar. They searched his car and found a FedEx package with 54 checks totaling $65,902.01. Each check came from New York.

One victim said she did not know Shanard or how he got the check.

He was also wanted by Atlanta police for aggravated assault, possession of MDMA and possession of a firearm.

