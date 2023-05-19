Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for attacking physically disabled wife

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to 40 years for attacking his physically disabled wife.

On Dec. 28, 2017, Shane Martin Jones hit his wife in the face and chest, strangled her and held a pistol to her head. He also said that he’d “rather kill them all than live without her.” His wife, who uses prosthetic legs, struggled to attach them, get her 11-year-old daughter and escape. Both the victim and her daughter later testified against Jones.

Evidence suggested this was not the only time Jones attacked his wife; he also once used his wife’s prosthetic legs to attack her.

A Carroll County jury convicted Jones after just a one-day trial. Superior Court Judge Travis Sakrison called Jones’ actions “very disturbing” during the trial.

Jones was convicted of one count of exploitation or intimidation of a disabled adult, two counts of aggravated assault, family violence and one county of battery, family violence. He was sentenced to 40 years and must spend the first 20 in prison.

