Metro churches, faith leaders push for ban on menthol products

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro churches are heading up a movement to stop smoking on Sundays. Faith leaders are focused on one cigarette, in particular: menthol cigarettes.

Menthol cigarettes kill Black Americans at a disproportionately higher rate.

New research looked at 22 years’ worth of data. The findings showed that Black smokers, who are often the targets of advertising, suffered 1.6 million more smoking-related deaths compared to white smokers.

Because of the way they’re marketed, 85 percent of Black smokers choose menthol as their product of choice.

On ‘No Menthol Sundays,” faith leaders at House of Hope and at services around the nation encourage their congregations to swear off mentholated products for the day, the week, or longer.

Pastor Sharice Cross, who is also a licensed clinical psychologist, wants her congregation to know the dangers of menthol cigarettes.

“Unveiling this strategy that’s used by the tobacco company, against African Americans will be the first thing we do – is let people know,” Cross said.

For decades tobacco companies have targeted menthol ad campaigns toward black smokers. The population is already at higher risk. 45,000 African Americans die each year from a smoking-related disease.

Cross said, “we are number one when it comes to lung cancer. And we are most likely to die when it comes to lung cancer.”

On Sunday, House of Hope and churches nationwide will preach against the minty-flavored products.

“I do have concerns that people don’t understand the seriousness of the targeted campaign that’s happening towards us,” she said.

Menthols are as much as 50 cents cheaper per pack in urban versus suburban and rural areas. Despite attempts and even lawsuits to get the FDA to ban the product, they’ve been slow to move.

The Center for Black Health and Equity says localities are jumping on local bans. Over 190 cities and towns have passed restrictions or outright bans on menthol sales since 2013.

“We’re not waiting on them, we can’t wait on them. That’s how come we keep advocating at the local level and at the state level. To ban the sale of mentholated tobacco products. Because we can’t ban menthol, because that’s something only the FDA can do,” Center for Black Health and Equity Executive Director Delmonte Jefferson.

While some faith leaders have pushed for people to make their own decisions, Pastor Cross hopes people hear her message this weekend.

“There are many churches who are adopting this policy to say, we are going to highlight this. And we’re going to educate our people,” she said.

