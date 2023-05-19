Multiple incidents in Cobb County causing major delays on interstates
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are two major crashes causing delays for drivers on Friday afternoon in Cobb County.
Police said Interstate 575 northbound near exit 268 is temporarily closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.
They also said I-575 southbound near Barrett Parkway is shut down for a fire.
Finally, they said there is a crash on I-75 northbound before I-575. Three of five lanes are blocked.
Police said drivers should avoid the area.
