Multiple incidents in Cobb County causing major delays on interstates

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are two major crashes causing delays for drivers on Friday afternoon in Cobb County.

Police said Interstate 575 northbound near exit 268 is temporarily closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

They also said I-575 southbound near Barrett Parkway is shut down for a fire.

Finally, they said there is a crash on I-75 northbound before I-575. Three of five lanes are blocked.

Police said drivers should avoid the area.

