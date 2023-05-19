Privi’ at Stonecrest hosts day party Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The future of the Mall at Stonecrest is looking a whole lot brighter due to developers of the east Atlanta shopping and entertainment complex.

Today Dr. Alon Holliday, Vaughn Irons, and Rapper Chubb Rock came into the studio to discuss phase two renovations of Privi, a 143,000-square-foot lifestyle adaptive reuse of the former Sears department store.

In a press release, it states that Privi will include a tourism attraction and the new chef-driven food hall on the second level, adding to the phase one location on the first level. Level one includes creative industry and wellness spaces like Baldwin’s Literary Social Bookstore, Priví Art Gallery, The Exposure Hub co-working space, 101 TKO Radio, Priví Event Center, 3 Degrees Infrared Sauna Studio, Picasso’s Splat Room, The Lion’s Cage MMA & Fitness Gym, and Garden Life Juice Bar.

“By carefully curating the tenant mix and shaping the built environment, we’re diversifying what The Mall at Stonecrest offers by providing in-town amenities within our suburban framework,” said Vaughn Irons, principal of Stonecrest Resorts, the developer of the project. “New and previous visitors will be pleasantly surprised by what they discover at Priví; we are adding components that will create an elevated experience for our guests and become a place people will visit several times a week for much more than just shopping.”

To celebrate the phase two launch, Privi’s is hosting a 50-year of hip-hop day party and brunch hosted by hip-hop legend Chubb Rock on May 20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I’m excited for what’s to come and to see how Priví is responding to the desires of our community,” said Patricia Edge, general manager of The Mall at Stonecrest, “The project has already generated an uptick in mall traffic thanks to SeaQuest, and these new additions will further enhance the existing offerings for Stonecrest and the East Metro area.”

