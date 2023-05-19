Positively Georgia
Rescued pup ‘signs’ construction beam at Fulton County’s future animal services shelter

A new $40 million animal services facility is almost complete in Fulton County.
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With help from her handlers, Brandy, a four-year-old dog who’s currently up for adoption, used her pawprint to “sign” a construction beam before it was hoisted into place at Fulton County’s new animal services facility.

Brandy, a four-year-old rescue, gets helping “signing” one of the construction beams just...
Brandy, a four-year-old rescue, gets helping “signing” one of the construction beams just before it was hoisted into place at Fulton County’s future animal services facility.(Atlanta News First)

During a ceremony held at the construction site on Fulton Industrial Boulevard, Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts and other county leaders explained that the facility will be roughly three times the size of the current location in Midtown. That facility was built in 1978 and was not designed to promote adoptions, which is a core part of what the agency does now.

The new facility will feature meet-and-greet areas where families can get to know the animals, separate ventilation systems for sick animals, and a state-of-the-art animal clinic.

Fulton County Chief Operating Officer Alton Adams told Atlanta News First the pandemic delayed construction of the facility, but he said it’s now just months away from being able to relieve the county’s extreme animal shelter overcrowding situation.

RELATED: Foster parents needed for kittens up for adoption

“While we’re talking, I’d like to put out a call. We need folks to come and adopt and foster our dogs,” said Adams. “We’re at a high point. We haven’t even gotten into summer yet, and we really could use help from the community to come and adopt some of these cool dogs that we have.”

The county aims to move animals to the new shelter sometime in November.

Click here for information on adopting an animal in Fulton County.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

