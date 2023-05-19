Solar-powered bar set to open along Atlanta BeltLine

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s soon to be a unique opportunity to grab a drink off the grid along the BeltLine.

A local brewery and distillery are teaming up to open a solar-powered bar that’s serving up drinks in the city’s West End and it is eco-friendly.

If you walk along the southwest side of the BeltLine, you’ll notice at least one new addition.

“The thought was really, help people understand how solar applies to them,” said Monday Night Brewing Co-founder, Joel Iverson.

He says the bar concept has been in the works for years.

SolarBar is a partnership between Monday Night Brewing, ASW Distillery and Velo Solar.

The bar is set in a repurposed shipping container and completely powered by 10 advanced solar panels.

The bar is meant to be highly interactive and educational for the public.

There’s a free and secure solar-powered phone charging station and with the push of a button, cans will be recycled through what’s known as “The Crusher.”

Recycling for all cans will support Recycle for Good, which will help fund Habitat for Humanity projects in the area.

Families and residents who frequent the southwest side of the BeltLine say they are excited to see continued investment in the area.

“We’ve been here in the neighborhood for about 9 years and to see the growth is really awesome,” said resident Ben Richardson.

“We want to give more reasons for people to come down here, the southwest BeltLine trail, and see all these fun, new establishments popping up and give them some fun little things to interact with,” said Iverson.

SolarBar is set to open May 20 in time for the Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade.

