Woman shot by deputies in Catoosa County after threatening family

By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RINGGOLD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot by Catoosa County deputies.

Deputies responded to 219 Foster Lane in Ringgold May 17 and found Jennifer Yates pointing a gun at her family. A 911 call stated that Yates was firing a gun and threatening to harm her family.

She refused to drop the gun and pointed it at deputies. The deputies then shot her.

Yates was taken to Erlanger Hospital in critical condition.

