Carrollton police renew search for missing Atlanta man 14 years after his disappearance

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Carrollton police are asking for your help in a more than decade-old missing persons case.

According to investigators, Brian Wehrle, 36, was reported missing in September of 2009 after leaving his parents’ home in Carrollton without his cell phone.

Authorities tell Atlanta News First his car was also missing, but later recovered in Chattanooga, Tennessee with the key still in the ignition. Wehrle, who lived in Atlanta with his partner, was not known to have ties to the Chattanooga area.

At this time, investigators suspect foul play in the case.

Wehrle is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and wears a pacemaker.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to call Carrollton police at 770-834-4451.

