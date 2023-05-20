Positively Georgia
Cobb County women start nonprofit to help dogs impacted by shelter overcrowding

Cobb County women start nonprofit to help dogs impacted by shelter overcrowding
By Jasmina Alston
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A group of Cobb County women started a nonprofit to help dogs impacted by shelter overcrowding.

‘Shelters X Shelves Rescue’ finds fosters for dogs who are going to be put down.

“We don’t want their story to end at the shelter,” Camille Lillie, one of the founders, said.

They also accept book donations to sell, then use the money to help with the dogs.

Currently, they have 15 urgent dogs they’re caring for.

According to Lillie, overcrowding is a problem across Metro Atlanta.

“The summer months we’re afraid it’s not going to slow down,” Lillie said. “We’re scared of people going on vacation and they’re ready to turn their dogs in.”

Shelters X Shelves Rescue has a website for more information.

