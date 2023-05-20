DeKalb County officials hope DNA collection event can help solve 27 cold cases

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County officials are hosting a free DNA collection event in hopes it could help them solve over two dozen cold cases.

The drive comes just one day after Forsyth County investigators announced an arrest in a yearslong case involving a newborn. They say it was all thanks to the help of DNA testing.

READ: DNA testing led authorities to find mother of newborn abandoned in woods

Right now, there are 27 cold cases in DeKalb County. Officials say the goal of the drive is to match volunteer DNA to a missing person to identify them. Family members of missing people are urged to participate.

“A good number of them were suspicious in nature so much so that there is a need to look further into them,” said DeKalb County Medical Examiner Pat Bailey.

Officers at the drive will also be available to take new reports or add to existing ones. The DNA collection event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the DeKalb County Public Library on Covington Highway.

Loved ones of missing people are being asked to bring a photo of them, photos of any tattoos they may have, original police reports, medical documentation or the missing persons ID cards.

Families wishing to submit DNA are encouraged to bring two different branches of their family tree (mother’s and father’s side).

