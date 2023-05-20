Positively Georgia
DeKalb County police investigating 3 shooting incidents from same night

Police say the three incidents are not believed to be related at this time.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County police are investigating three shooting incidents that happened within the same hour.

Officers responded to the first shooting call at 11:20 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, first responders discovered a man who had been fatally shot along Flat Shoals Parkway and Columbia Drive. Detectives were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Just 27 minutes later, police received reports of another person shot near Moreland Avenue and Cedar Grove Road. When officers arrived, they found a man, believed to be in his 30s, dead in a vehicle. Initial information suggests that the incident started in the parking lot of Club Blaze.

The third shooting report came at 12:12 a.m., 25 minutes after the second call. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Columbia Road where they found a man in his 20s who appeared to have been grazed by a bullet. Investigators tell Atlanta News First he was robbed prior to the shooting.

READ: Atlanta police looking for people of interest in deadly shooting

DeKalb County police say the three incidents are not believed to be related at this time. All three investigations remain ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.

