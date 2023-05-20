First Alert: Showers and Storms on the way this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We kick the weekend off with mostly cloudy to overcast conditions with temperatures in the 60s.

While the morning looks dry, we do have a First Alert today to give you a heads up that rain and storms will impact your afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through North Georgia.

Expect a chance for showers and storms starting around 3-4 PM, with the physical front bringing a broken line of showers and storms later in the evening around sunset.

Through the afternoon and early evening, an isolated storm could be strong to severe carrying gusty wind, large hail, heavy rain, and lightning.

Sunday morning, a few lingering showers will be possible, especially along and south of I-20, but Sunday looks much drier with slightly more sunshine through the day paired with highs in the upper 70s.

We will keep a slight coverage of showers Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s, before sunshine and dry weather returns mid to late week.

High temperatures will head back near normal, in the low 80s, by Thursday of next week.

