Lanes on I-85 closed after crash causes car fire
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes were closed on I-85 Northbound South of Jimmy Carter Boulevard on Friday evening due to a car fire, Gwinnett County said on its social media page. Additionally, 2 left lanes are blocked on the southbound side of I-85.
Motorists are advised to slow down and proceed with caution, using alternate routes SR 13/Buford Highway or SR 141/Peachtree Industrial to avoid long delays.
The incident was reported at 8:51 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.