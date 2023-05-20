Positively Georgia
Lanes on I-85 closed after crash causes car fire

By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All lanes were closed on I-85 Northbound South of Jimmy Carter Boulevard on Friday evening due to a car fire, Gwinnett County said on its social media page. Additionally, 2 left lanes are blocked on the southbound side of I-85.

Motorists are advised to slow down and proceed with caution, using alternate routes SR 13/Buford Highway or SR 141/Peachtree Industrial to avoid long delays.

The incident was reported at 8:51 p.m.

