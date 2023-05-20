Police arrest PETA activists during Shrine Circus’ performance in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police arrested two PETA activists at a protest against Yaarab Shrine Circus’ use of elephants and other animals Saturday morning, according to Cobb County Police.

PETA members chained themselves for about 30 minutes to the front gate of the Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, blocking the driveway entrance during the Yaarab Shrine Circus’ performance, stated in a press release from PETA.

“Elephants should be with their families in nature, but those exploited by the Yaarab Shriners are chained and forced to perform trick after trick under the constant threat of punishment,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is urging the Yaarab Shrine to stop promoting big-time cruelty under the big top.”

The arrested PETA activists were reportedly charged with trespassing, the press release stated.

