Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Police arrest PETA activists during Shrine Circus’ performance in Cobb County

PETA activist arrested
PETA activist arrested(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police arrested two PETA activists at a protest against Yaarab Shrine Circus’ use of elephants and other animals Saturday morning, according to Cobb County Police.

PETA members chained themselves for about 30 minutes to the front gate of the Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, blocking the driveway entrance during the Yaarab Shrine Circus’ performance, stated in a press release from PETA.

“Elephants should be with their families in nature, but those exploited by the Yaarab Shriners are chained and forced to perform trick after trick under the constant threat of punishment,” says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is urging the Yaarab Shrine to stop promoting big-time cruelty under the big top.”

The arrested PETA activists were reportedly charged with trespassing, the press release stated.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mableton becomes Georgia’s newest city
Lawsuit seeks to dissolve Georgia’s newest city
DeKalb County police investigation.
Police investigation underway in DeKalb County
Cass High ESL teacher Dr. Felicia Guffey with former student Asael Martinez.
Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation
Karima Jiwani stands before Forsyth County judge
Bond denied for mother accused of abandoning newborn along Forsyth County road
Mugshot: Karima Jiwani
Sheriff: Karima Jiwani, Baby India’s mom, has concealed pregnancies before

Latest News

mgn
DeKalb County police investigating 3 shooting incidents from same night
Caurey Rollins
Accused foot-licker arrested again while out on bond
Brian Anthony Wehrle
Carrollton police renew search for missing Atlanta man 14 years after his disappearance
DNA
DeKalb County officials hope DNA collection event can help solve 27 cold cases