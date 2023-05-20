Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘There’s always another option:’ Georgia’s Safe Haven law explained

GA safe heaven law explained
By Karli Barnett
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia has Safe Haven laws in laws in place to protect a baby from harm, and protect a parent from prosecution, if they feel like they have no other choice.

The Safe Place for Newborns Act went into effect in 2002.

“More than anything, we want to prevent this from ever happening again,” says Division Chief Jason Shivers with the Forsyth County Fire Department.

He says it was heartbreaking to learn Baby India was abandoned in the woods four years ago in their county, when she could have been safely placed in their arms.

“There’s always another option,” he says. “Instead of thinking the worst, you can hand that child off to someone who will, in fact provide care to it and get it in the right hands.”

Under the law, the parent can leave a baby in the care of someone at a fire station, police station, or medical facility.

A medical facility is further defined as a hospital, infirmary, or birthing center.

“It’s important that the child is handed off to a person. It can’t just be swaddled and left at the door,” explains Chief Shivers.

“It has to be handed off to someone in one of those three facilities.”

The parent will not be charged in that case, as long as the newborn is unharmed and no more than 30 days old.

They do not have to show identity or answer any questions.

“We can’t pry,” says Shivers. “And that’s not our concern, especially as firefighters. Our concern is that child’s health and welfare.”

According to the most recent data from the National Safe Haven Alliance, from 1999 to 2021, at least 4,505 infants were surrendered through Safe Haven laws nationwide. There were 115 surrendered in 2021.

Once the baby is surrendered to an employee or volunteer, that person will call the Division of Family and Children Services to take the proper next steps.

“Reach out for help. Use these opportunities, these things that are afforded to you by law to save a child’s life,” Shivers says.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mableton becomes Georgia’s newest city
Lawsuit seeks to dissolve Georgia’s newest city
Cass High ESL teacher Dr. Felicia Guffey with former student Asael Martinez.
Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation
DeKalb County police investigation.
Police investigation underway in DeKalb County
On Wednesday, Atlanta News First was able to reach Tyler Schindley’s ex-wife, Melissa Waynette,...
Ex-wife of Griffin man sheds light on child abuse allegations
Source: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office
Mother arrested 4 years after newborn found abandoned in bag in Forsyth Co.

Latest News

Nearly 200 people welcomed as American citizens
Crews at a water main break.
Water main break closes streets near the Battery
Jake Carter owner of Southern Belle Farm
3 weeks late but right on time, Georgia farmers prep for peach season
Mother of 'Baby India' due in court tomorrow