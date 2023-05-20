Water main break closes streets near the Battery

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Roads near the Battery in Marietta have been closed after a water main break.

Cobb County says Circle 75 between Herodian Way and Windy Hill will “likely remain closed for the rest of the night.”

The area affected by a water main break near the Battery. (Cobb County)

Cobb County spokesperson Ross Cavitt says a 12-inch water main failed and that crews are still assessing the damage.

Truist Park and the Battery itself are unaffected, by the break will likely affect traffic coming from the area as the Braves game ends.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.