Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

2 injured after fight escalated to a shooting in Buckhead, police say

Police are investigating after a fight escalated to a shooting in the Trader Joe’s parking lot in Buckhead early Sunday morning.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a fight escalated to a shooting in the Trader Joe’s parking lot in Buckhead early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Peachtree Road around 2:53 a.m.

According to Cpt. Christian Hunt, both shooting victims were injured. The identities of the two shooting victims are unknown. The current extent of the shooting victim’s injuries is also unknown at this time.

Shooting investigation outside Buckhead Trader Joe's
Shooting investigation outside Buckhead Trader Joe's(Atlanta News First)
Shooting investigation outside Buckhead Trader Joe's
Shooting investigation outside Buckhead Trader Joe's(Atlanta News First)
Shooting investigation outside Buckhead Trader Joe's
Shooting investigation outside Buckhead Trader Joe's(Atlanta News First)

Police say several people were fighting in the parking lot and someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mableton becomes Georgia’s newest city
Lawsuit seeks to dissolve Georgia’s newest city
On Friday evening, a DeKalb County school custodian accepted his high school diploma during a...
‘I am very proud’ | DeKalb school custodian goes back to high school, graduates
Mugshot: Karima Jiwani
Sheriff: Karima Jiwani, Baby India’s mom, has concealed pregnancies before
Cass High ESL teacher Dr. Felicia Guffey with former student Asael Martinez.
Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation
DeKalb County police investigation.
Police investigation underway in DeKalb County

Latest News

Atlanta House of Hope joins nationwide push to ban menthol cigarettes
2 injured after fight escalated to a shooting in Buckhead, police say
Brian Wehrle
Family seeks answers for missing man more than decade later
Family seeks answers for missing man more than decade later