2 injured after fight escalated to a shooting in Buckhead, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a fight escalated to a shooting in the Trader Joe’s parking lot in Buckhead early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Peachtree Road around 2:53 a.m.

According to Cpt. Christian Hunt, both shooting victims were injured. The identities of the two shooting victims are unknown. The current extent of the shooting victim’s injuries is also unknown at this time.

Shooting investigation outside Buckhead Trader Joe's (Atlanta News First)

Shooting investigation outside Buckhead Trader Joe's (Atlanta News First)

Shooting investigation outside Buckhead Trader Joe's (Atlanta News First)

Police say several people were fighting in the parking lot and someone pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Police are still searching for the shooter.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.