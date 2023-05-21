Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 72-year-old man was shot and killed in Commerce on Sunday morning, according to the Commerce Police Department.

Police say Calvin Varnum was shot outside of the Hardees on Homer Road in Commerce around 7:30 a.m. He was resuscitated at the scene by a good samaritan and then rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He died a short time later, police say.

The Commerce Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are investigating the shooting. Police say they have identified a person wanted in connection to the shooter through surveillance footage and witnesses.

The person wanted for the shooting is described by police as an African-American male, wearing a ball cap. He was last seen driving a dark Blue Dodge Journey traveling north on Homer Road, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident or the possible identity of the shooter is encouraged to contact Sgt Adam King at (706)335-1847 or aking@commercega.gov.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mableton becomes Georgia’s newest city
Lawsuit seeks to dissolve Georgia’s newest city
On Friday evening, a DeKalb County school custodian accepted his high school diploma during a...
‘I am very proud’ | DeKalb school custodian goes back to high school, graduates
Mugshot: Karima Jiwani
Sheriff: Karima Jiwani, Baby India’s mom, has concealed pregnancies before
Cass High ESL teacher Dr. Felicia Guffey with former student Asael Martinez.
Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation
DeKalb County police investigation.
Police investigation underway in DeKalb County

Latest News

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger discusses his new book, "Integrity Counts,"...
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ‘honored’ by Russia ban
Animal Casting Call
Open animal casting call scheduled in Cherokee County
Open animal casting call scheduled in Cherokee County
House of Hope in Decatur service on banning menthol products
Metro Atlanta faith leaders continue push for ban on menthol products