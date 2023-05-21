72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say

COMMERCE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 72-year-old man was shot and killed in Commerce on Sunday morning, according to the Commerce Police Department.

Police say Calvin Varnum was shot outside of the Hardees on Homer Road in Commerce around 7:30 a.m. He was resuscitated at the scene by a good samaritan and then rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. He died a short time later, police say.

The Commerce Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations are investigating the shooting. Police say they have identified a person wanted in connection to the shooter through surveillance footage and witnesses.

The person wanted for the shooting is described by police as an African-American male, wearing a ball cap. He was last seen driving a dark Blue Dodge Journey traveling north on Homer Road, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident or the possible identity of the shooter is encouraged to contact Sgt Adam King at (706)335-1847 or aking@commercega.gov.

