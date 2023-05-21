First Alert Forecast: Mainly dry and pleasant end to the weekend!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Our cold front that brought yesterday’s stormy weather is now settled along the coast, which will leave us with a drier day with slightly more sunshine!

A few showers will be possible for the morning, with maybe an isolated shower for the second half of the day, but most of us stay dry today.

While the morning will be cloudy, clouds will gradually decrease through the day leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

For the start of the work week, a few showers are possible Monday morning, but most of us will walk out to low 60s and cloudy skies.

Monday and Tuesday will both be mostly cloudy, mainly dry, and “cool” for this time of year with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunshine finally returns in full force by mid week and temperatures will go back into the low 80s by Thursday.

A few showers are possible Friday, but overall as we head into Memorial Day Weekend, the forecast looks good!

Partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. (Atlanta News First)

Afternoon highs will climb near 80 (Atlanta News First)

Just a few showers with temperatures in the 70s to round out the weekend and start the week. Warmer and mainly dry for the back half of the week into next weekend. (Atlanta News First)

