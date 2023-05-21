Fulton Co. inmate accused of digging hole through wall to attack inmate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a Fulton County jail inmate was accused of digging a hole through a wall to lead an attack on another inmate on Wednesday evening, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Rice Street inmate Kavian Thomas was accused of “digging a hole through a shower wall which gave him access to the adjacent cell block where Derondney Russell was attacked.”

Russell had multiple stab wounds to his upper body. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, he is being treated at a medical facility.

Photo of hole in wall at Fulton County jail. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

After the alleged attack, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials say they found multiple weapons including shanks made from parts of the “dilapidated building structure.”

Interim Fulton County Jail commander Curtis Clark said “It presents a constant challenge for us to eliminate things like this from access to the inmates. This jail has clearly outlived its useful life. That reality makes it even more challenging for us to do our job of providing the safest possible environment, not only for staff but for the inmates as well.”

Thomas faces multiple pending charges.

