Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Guns to gardening tools: one group’s initiative to get firearms off the streets

A nationally recognized forging demonstration is doing its part in taking firearms off the streets in a unique way by turning guns into gardening tools.
By Samantha O'Connor and Glenn Kittle
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A nationally recognized forging demonstration is doing its part in taking firearms off the streets in a unique way by turning guns into gardening tools.

Bishop Jim Curry of Swords to Plowshares told WGGB about their initiative to get guns off the streets by turning them into gardening tools.

“This is about making an instrument of nurture out of an instrument of potential harm,” he said.

Curry said the group turns guns into a shovel or trowel before making a handle to go with it.

“This is a pretty heavy-duty tool and will probably last forever,” he said.

Swords to Plowshares acquires the guns by working with local law enforcement agencies across New England that host gun buyback programs. They then host events to show people the process of repurposing these firearms to accommodate those with green thumbs.

“We find it’s not so much a gun problem as it is a heart problem, so we’re making these hearts to symbolize turning them into love,” blacksmith John Cerritelli said.

Curry said he hopes his demonstrations can send a message of gun safety to inspire safe gun ownership.

“What I want people to learn is that if you have to have a gun, if you want to have a gun, store it safely,” he said. “You can also choose not to have a gun.”

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mableton becomes Georgia’s newest city
Lawsuit seeks to dissolve Georgia’s newest city
On Friday evening, a DeKalb County school custodian accepted his high school diploma during a...
‘I am very proud’ | DeKalb school custodian goes back to high school, graduates
Mugshot: Karima Jiwani
Sheriff: Karima Jiwani, Baby India’s mom, has concealed pregnancies before
Cass High ESL teacher Dr. Felicia Guffey with former student Asael Martinez.
Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation
DeKalb County police investigation.
Police investigation underway in DeKalb County

Latest News

Rachel Denis Joseph, 45, was charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest.
Woman tried to drown kittens in a bathtub, deputies say
The latest "Fast & Furious" flick finishes first in its debut.
‘Fast X’ speeds to No. 1 at box office; knocks ‘Guardians 3’ to 2nd
The latest "Fast & Furious" flick finishes first in its debut.
Box Office: "Fast and Furious" speeds to number one
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the...
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
Zelensky thanks U.S. President Joe Biden for a new aid package to aid Ukraine in the war...
Biden announces new aid package for Ukraine