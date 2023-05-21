Hundreds attend annual distinguished gentleman’s ride in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Young and old, and from all walks of life, nearly 300 motorcycle lovers gathered at Bold Monk Brewing Co. for the 2023 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

Motorcycle enthusiasts showed up dressed to impress riding vintage motorcycles, going on a 23-mile ride around Atlanta.

“We are going to be touring the westside, into downtown all the way through Buckhead and back in. So it’s a big circle through the city,” said Tim Richey, owner of Guffey’s and participant.

The ride started back in 2012 in Sydney, Australia. It happens on the same day in 800 cities across the globe. The event was created to raise awareness for men’s health issues, like prostate cancer and mental health concerns. According to the Atlanta-based CDC, in 2019 there were more than 200,000 men diagnosed with prostate cancer in America.

“My pop died of colon cancer, I’ve got buddies that had prostate cancer. This lets us touch something that matters to us, but it’s a global matter,” said Richey.

Ride host Mark Cushman said another big goal they hope to accomplish, is to eliminate any stigma surrounding mental health issues, and spread the message that it’s ok to talk to your doctor.

“People think that motorcyclists are all very tough and hard on the outside, but it’s important to know that everybody struggles with mental health issues,” said Cushman.

The event was a hit this year. Organizers said they surpassed their fundraising goal.

“We just clocked over $65,000 for the Atlanta area, that puts us fourth in the U.S.. That is the first time we’ve crossed that line,” said Richey.

Money raised goes to Movember, the charity aiming to address these pressing men’s health issues.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.