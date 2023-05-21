Metro Atlanta charter school named ‘school of the year’ for overcoming learning loss

DORAVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The school year is almost over for Tapestry Public Charter School in DeKalb County.

So, for the over 300 6th-12th grade students who attend school there, it’s time to move on to the next level.

“I got a ps5 for graduation, so let’s go!” said soon-to-be-9th-grader Jack Marks.

Marks is not your typical student. But in many ways, he is typical of the students at Tapestry.

“I am a kid who has dealt with a lot of funny things in my life,” he said.

Marks is what Tapestry describes as not neurotypical (neurodivergent), a term that covers about half Tapestry’s student population.

It stands to reason that schools like Tapestry would struggle during the COVID shutdown and subsequent return to the classroom.

Dr. Matthew Tyson became Tapestry’s principal the day before the pandemic shutdown. But a rough first day has become a triumphant success.

Tapestry was recently named the Georgia Public Charter School of the Year based on its ability to overcome pandemic-related learning loss.

“The teachers showed up every day,” Tyson said. “They met with students outside of class hours. They met with their parents. They got to know what students were struggling and how best to help them. Then, when we returned to the building, we were prepared.”

Marks describes it differently.

“Tapestry is like that, you know, “Diamond-in-the-Rough thing from Aladdin?” he suggested. “It’s kinda like that.”

Tyson would like to let the genie out, bringing Tapestry’s individualized, one-on-one learning concept to other districts, most notably within Atlanta Public Schools. He’s hopeful APS will vote to bring a Tapestry campus within its district in the coming weeks.

Still, there are hurdles to overcome and equations to solve, where the answer different for each child.

“It accepts you for who you are and what you really like to do,” Marks said.

