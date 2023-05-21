Metro Atlanta faith leaders continue push for ban on menthol products

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta faith leaders are continuing the nationwide push for the ban on menthol cigarettes.

A service is underway at the House of Hope in Decatur on Sunday morning where faith leaders are discussing the dangers of menthol.

Menthol cigarettes kill Black Americans at a disproportionately higher rate.

New research looked at 22 years’ worth of data. The findings showed that Black smokers, who are often the targets of advertising, suffered 1.6 million more smoking-related deaths compared to white smokers.

Because of the way they’re marketed, 85 percent of Black smokers choose menthol as their product of choice.

On ‘No Menthol Sundays,” faith leaders at House of Hope and at services around the nation encourage their congregations to swear off mentholated products for the day, the week, or longer.

For decades, tobacco companies have targeted menthol ad campaigns toward black smokers. The population is already at higher risk. 45,000 African Americans die each year from a smoking-related disease.

