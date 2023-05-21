Murder suspect shoots himself in head, Clayton County Police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A murder suspect committed suicide by shooting himself in the head Saturday evening in Jonesboro, according to Clayton County Police.

Jercory Brown, 43, was wanted in connection with the murder of Shatieka Floyd at the 500th block of Valley Hill Road on May 18. The victim suffered fatal gunshot wounds and was found by officers inside a vehicle, officials said.

On May, 20, Clayton County Police Officers located Brown in Jonesboro, GA. When officers arrived and approached Brown, he committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.

Police said Brown was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.