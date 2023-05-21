Positively Georgia
Open animal casting call scheduled in Cherokee County

An animal casting company is scheduled to host an open animal casting call in Cherokee County on Sunday afternoon.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An animal casting company is scheduled to host an open animal casting call in Cherokee County on Sunday afternoon.

Animal Casting Atlanta in the tiny Cherokee County town of Ball Ground is holding an open call on Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Greg and Carol Tresan started their animal casting business back in the 1990′s.

Since then, hundreds of their pets have been cast in hundreds of commercials, TV shows, and movies. Carol says there is never a dull moment when you’re on set with a pet.

“It was a big Clydesdale, and he was playing a rhinoceros because he’s really wide so the actor could sit on him as if he was as wide as a rhinoceros. They switched him and CGI - and I was told oh nothing’s happening, it’s just a boring scene. Suddenly hundreds of warriors from Wakanda come racing down the hill, screaming with swords and shields, and my horse was like Mom you told me that nothing was going to happen!”

The Tresans also operate a pet boarding facility Dog Works, which allows them to scout talent. In fact, one of their dogs named Slate plays Cosmo in “Guardians of the Galaxy” volume 3, which is in theaters right now.

If you think your pet has what it takes, you’re invited to stop by their farm. Animal Casting Atlanta is located at 1690 Julius Bridge Rd., Ball Ground, GA 30107. You can also learn more about animal casting by visiting their website here.

