30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 30 kilograms of cocaine were seized in Dekalb County after a car crash, according to the Dekalb County Police Department.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle, which then fled police. The vehicle nearly hit a construction worker during the chase before crashing on Old Wesley Chapel Road and running away on foot. Officers deployed a K-9 unit, who then found the driver.

Police found nearly 30 kilograms of cocaine in the driver’s vehicle.

