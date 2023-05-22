Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

30 kilograms of cocaine seized in DeKalb County after car crash

30 kilograms of cocaine
30 kilograms of cocaine(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 30 kilograms of cocaine were seized in Dekalb County after a car crash, according to the Dekalb County Police Department.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle, which then fled police. The vehicle nearly hit a construction worker during the chase before crashing on Old Wesley Chapel Road and running away on foot. Officers deployed a K-9 unit, who then found the driver.

Police found nearly 30 kilograms of cocaine in the driver’s vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday evening, a DeKalb County school custodian accepted his high school diploma during a...
‘I am very proud’ | DeKalb school custodian goes back to high school, graduates
Cass High ESL teacher Dr. Felicia Guffey with former student Asael Martinez.
Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation
Animal Casting Call
Open animal casting call scheduled in Cherokee County
Calvin Varnum
Arrest made after 72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say
Mugshot: Karima Jiwani
Sheriff: Karima Jiwani, Baby India’s mom, has concealed pregnancies before

Latest News

People of interest in a robbery.
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery
Madeleine Partridge with The Painted Pony print
Bond between grandmother and granddaughter strengthened by a thrifted print
Karima Jiwani stands before Forsyth County judge
Defense lawyer in ‘Baby India’ case speaks out after mother denied bond
Defense lawyer in ‘Baby India’ case speaks out after mother denied bond