4 injured after crane, partial building collapse in Midtown, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At least four people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a partial collapse involving a crane at a building under construction, according to Atlanta Fire officials. They said everyone has been accounted for.

It happened Monday afternoon at a location along the 1000 block of Spring Street. According to a website for the building under construction, it is a 26-story tower.

A one-block radius around the building has been evacuated, including an apartment complex.

A witness in an adjacent building said they felt their building shake and heard a boom when the incident happened. She said moments later, they were all asked to evacuate.

A fire spokesperson said it happened between the 9th and 10th floors. He said the crane is still standing, but a component fell from the top of it onto a portion of the building. Crews are waiting for building engineers and the owner of the crane to come on site.

Motorists should avoid the area. Spring Street is closed between 10th Street and 12th Street and West Peachtree Street at 10th Street.

Fire officials say some sort of crane incident caused a partial building collapse in Midtown Atlanta Monday. (WANF)

