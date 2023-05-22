Atlanta native taking over country music scene

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tony Evans Jr. is still getting used to the fame and appearing on television as he watched a video of himself he recorded in his bedroom while in the studio.

Tony talked about trying a few different genres of music which he wasn’t feeling any of them were for him and his family knew when he was eleven he was going to be a country music singer.

He says that the songwriting, storytelling and creating a place in the song to bring in the audience is the reason he loves country music.

“John Mayer’s ‘Room for Squares’ made me fall in love with songwriting,” Evans says. “I loved the songs so much that I started writing my own.”

Tony will be performing at Eddie’s Attic Monday at 7 p.m. and will perform “If you ever in Georgia” which he performed a piece of it at Atlanta News First studios.

To purchase a ticket to the show visit here.

Country singer Tony Evans Jr. (Tony Evans Jr.)

