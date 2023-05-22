Positively Georgia
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in robbery

People of interest in a robbery.
People of interest in a robbery.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a robbery May 14.

Two men allegedly entered the Food Mart at 12 Atlanta Ave. SW May 14. One acted as a lookout while the other forced an employee to open the cash register and gaming machines for their cash. Atlanta police did not say if the men made off with any money or how much.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

