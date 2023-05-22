Company overseeing site of Midtown’s crane-building collapse cited by OSHA

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The site of Monday’s partial crane and building collapse is a mixed-use development reportedly to include a hotel, residential units, office space and retail spots.

The companies overseeing the project are Portman Holdings and H-K-S, and records show H-K-S has been cited by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) before.

At least four people were hospitalized with minor injuries after the partial collapse involving a crane at a building under construction.

Since 2014, OSHA identified 17 violations across the company’s projects from New York to Minnesota. One of the most recent cases came in 2019 with two “serious citations” for aerial lifts and training requirements in North Carolina.

Atlanta News First Investigates found no H-K-S citations in Georgia.

Across Georgia, federal records show 28 work-related deaths in the last year. In Garden City, Georgia, one person died in 2021 in a crane-related collapse.

A recent study on projects involving cranes show most reported injuries and deaths involve “crushing by load,” meaning the crane either swings the wrong way; drops; or is not properly secured.

Monday’s accident happened in the 1000 block of Spring Street. A one-block radius around the building was evacuated, including an apartment complex.

Video from the Atlanta News First drone shows the area where the believed collapse took place:

A witness in an adjacent building said they felt their building shake and heard a boom when the incident happened. She said moments later, they were all asked to evacuate.

