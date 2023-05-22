Positively Georgia
Driver charged with homicide in fatal Cobb Parkway crash, police say

The scene of a fatal crash on Cobb Parkway.
The scene of a fatal crash on Cobb Parkway.(Marietta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle in connection with a crash that killed a woman on Cobb Parkway on May 15, Marietta police say.

Lynn Aauron Mctier is accused of driving the 2013 Lexus LS that struck and killed 54-year-old Crystal Norris on Cobb Parkway.

Mctier reportedly crossed the median on Cobb Parkway and hit two other cars before hitting Norris. Norris was walking along the sidewalk when Mctier allegedly hit her.

Norris, Mctier, and Mctier’s passengers were rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Norris later died of her injuries, according to police. Mctier suffered “major injuries” in the crash and his passenger suffered minor injuries.

The occupants of the other two cars were unharmed, police say.

Mctier has been charged with first-degree homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to maintain lane, driving over the median, driving on a suspended license, and not wearing a seatbelt.

