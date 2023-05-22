FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain today; Higher rain chances for Tuesday morning’s AM commute
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’ll see cloudy skies in north Georgia today with scattered showers and highs in the 70s. Most of the rain will be South and East of I-85. The wet weather continues overnight, with scattered rain forecast to impact Tuesday morning’s rush-hour commute. There is a FIRST ALERT TUESDAY for a wet morning drive. Make sure you allow plenty of time as you head out the door tomorrow morning.
Monday Night’s summary
Low - 60°
Normal Low - 63°
Chance of rain - 80%
What you need to know
No storms or severe weather is expected this afternoon, but have the umbrella nearby. Temperatures this afternoon will be 10+ degrees below average with highs in the low 70s.
Rain chances increase late tonight, with a wet start to your Tuesday morning. There is a FIRST ALERT TUESDAY for wet weather. No storms or severe weather is expected, but you will need an umbrella - especially in the morning when rain chances are highest.
The middle of the week looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the 80s!
A slight chance of rain will return to north Georgia each day for Memorial Day Weekend...but as of now, rain chances remain low. Fingers crossed! :)
