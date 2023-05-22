Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain today; Higher rain chances for Tuesday morning’s AM commute

ANF+ RECORDING
By Jennifer Valdez
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’ll see cloudy skies in north Georgia today with scattered showers and highs in the 70s. Most of the rain will be South and East of I-85. The wet weather continues overnight, with scattered rain forecast to impact Tuesday morning’s rush-hour commute. There is a FIRST ALERT TUESDAY for a wet morning drive. Make sure you allow plenty of time as you head out the door tomorrow morning.

Monday Night’s summary

Low - 60°

Normal Low - 63°

Chance of rain - 80%

What you need to know

No storms or severe weather is expected this afternoon, but have the umbrella nearby. Temperatures this afternoon will be 10+ degrees below average with highs in the low 70s.

Rain chances increase late tonight, with a wet start to your Tuesday morning. There is a FIRST ALERT TUESDAY for wet weather. No storms or severe weather is expected, but you will need an umbrella - especially in the morning when rain chances are highest.

Allow extra time for the morning commute
Allow extra time for the morning commute(CBS46)

The middle of the week looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the 80s!

A slight chance of rain will return to north Georgia each day for Memorial Day Weekend...but as of now, rain chances remain low. Fingers crossed! :)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Friday evening, a DeKalb County school custodian accepted his high school diploma during a...
‘I am very proud’ | DeKalb school custodian goes back to high school, graduates
Cass High ESL teacher Dr. Felicia Guffey with former student Asael Martinez.
Bartow County school teacher resigns after ESL student denied graduation
Animal Casting Call
Open animal casting call scheduled in Cherokee County
Calvin Varnum
Arrest made after 72-year-old man shot and killed in Commerce, police say
Mugshot: Karima Jiwani
Sheriff: Karima Jiwani, Baby India’s mom, has concealed pregnancies before

Latest News

Fred Campagna
First Alert: Showers continue Tuesday
ANF+ RECORDING
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Spotty rain today; Higher rain chances for Tuesday morning's AM commute
First Alert Forecast: Cloudy with a Few Showers Today, Rain Likely Tonight
Scattered showers, 70s for highs Monday
Scattered showers, 70s for highs Monday