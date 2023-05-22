FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain today; Higher rain chances for Tuesday morning’s AM commute

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’ll see cloudy skies in north Georgia today with scattered showers and highs in the 70s. Most of the rain will be South and East of I-85. The wet weather continues overnight, with scattered rain forecast to impact Tuesday morning’s rush-hour commute. There is a FIRST ALERT TUESDAY for a wet morning drive. Make sure you allow plenty of time as you head out the door tomorrow morning.

Monday Night’s summary

Low - 60°

Normal Low - 63°

Chance of rain - 80%

What you need to know

No storms or severe weather is expected this afternoon, but have the umbrella nearby. Temperatures this afternoon will be 10+ degrees below average with highs in the low 70s.

Rain chances increase late tonight, with a wet start to your Tuesday morning. There is a FIRST ALERT TUESDAY for wet weather. No storms or severe weather is expected, but you will need an umbrella - especially in the morning when rain chances are highest.

Allow extra time for the morning commute (CBS46)

The middle of the week looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs back in the 80s!

A slight chance of rain will return to north Georgia each day for Memorial Day Weekend...but as of now, rain chances remain low. Fingers crossed! :)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.